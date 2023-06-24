Why Tottenham wanted Guglielmo Vicario transfer – the ball-playing, shot-stopping keeper known as ‘Venom’



“After 11 years of Hugo Lloris, Tottenham Hotspur are about to sign a new No 1 goalkeeper. It’s a big moment for the club, especially given Lloris has been the club captain for the past eight of those years. The man tasked with replacing 36-year-old Lloris is the Italian 26-year-old Guglielmo Vicario, who will join Spurs for a fee of £16.3million (€19million). …”

The Athletic (Video)

Advertisement