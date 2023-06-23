It’s the Sids 2023! The complete La Liga season review

“It wasn’t quite ‘Camp Nou: available for weddings and barmitzvahs’ but it was close. It was also seriously tempting. For only €300, you too could play in European football’s biggest stadium. Sixty minutes, a ref, coaches and Gatorade; medical attention as well, which was probably a good thing. Some €1bn in debt and with a salary limit of minus €144m, Barcelona had to raise money somehow if they were to start the virtuous cycle their president talked about. Or just the season with the men they had signed. Trouble was, even hundreds of people playing hundreds of games weren’t going to cover Gerard Piqué sitting on the bench for just one. Which is where the palancas came in. …”

Guardian (Video)

