‘The emptiness makes it more painful’ – Christian Atsu’s club after Turkey’s devastating earthquakes



“In the centre of Antakya, the capital of Hatay province in south-eastern Turkey, there is an eery silence where a bustling city once stood. The only sound is the rubble and broken glass crunching underfoot. It is a picture of brutal destruction on a mass scale. Buildings turned into piles of their component parts, twisted and distorted. Odours float uncomfortably on the breeze, suggesting the bodies of the dead remain entombed. All around is terror: a roof tightly pressed onto a ceiling, onto a bed frame, onto a floor. Compacted, soundless concertinas. Crumpled cars shoulder the weight of bricks. Shoes, clothes and toys woven into concrete. …”

