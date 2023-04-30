‘You can’t help but get swept up’: joy as Napoli near first title for 33 years

“Naples has exploded into delirious celebrations as its football team edged closer towards clinching its first Serie A title in 33 years – a victory that would resonate well beyond football for this often-derided southern Italian city. Napoli had hoped to claim Scudetto glory with six games still to play, but a 1-1 draw against Salernitana meant it has had to delay the official party by a few days. …”
Guardian (Video)

