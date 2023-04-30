When Rangers beat Celtic with 10 men to end their curse in the Scottish Cup



Tom Forsyth of Rangers. (Apps 332, Goals 6). Pictured scoring against Celtic in the 1973 Scottish Cup final.

“Although it ended in a league and cup double, Walter Smith’s first full season as Rangers manager was far from a procession. After grabbing the title in a final-day shootout with Aberdeen in May 1991 – less than four weeks after the dramatic departure of Graeme Souness to Liverpool – Smith had to rebuild quickly. With five players in and five out, it was the busiest summer of the club’s nine successive titles in that era. Because of Uefa’s imposed maximum of four foreign players, Smith had very little choice. …”

Guardian (Video)

