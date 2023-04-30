Andriy Shevchenko: ‘I want to share with the world what Ukrainian people are feeling’



“‘It was an incredible, emotional moment for me to spend time with her,’ Andriy Shevchenko says as he describes meeting a little Ukrainian girl called Maryna last month. The most famous former footballer from Ukraine, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2004 and the Champions League with Milan before he also coached his country at Euro 2020, pauses as he reflects on a simple encounter where he kicked a football back and forth in hospital with the six-year-old. …”

Guardian

