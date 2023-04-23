Trying to identify the masked rapper who claims to be a Premier League footballer

“There is a masked rapper who claims to be a Premier League footballer — and nobody knows who it is. By concealing his identity, Dide has created a wave of interest in his music. His first release, ‘Intro Freestyle;, has more than 130,000 views on YouTube while ‘Thrill’, a three-and-a-half-minute single, has over 740,000 views to go along with Dide’s 28,000 YouTube subscribers, 58,000 Instagram followers and 100,000-plus monthly listens on Spotify. …”
The Athletic (Video)

