“Only six goalkeepers have ever scored a Premier League goal. It rarely happens, but when it does, it’s usually in the most dramatic of circumstances. We look back at each of those goalkeepers to score in the Premier League. …”
The Analyst (Video)
Goalkeepers to Score in the Premier League
Leave a reply
“Only six goalkeepers have ever scored a Premier League goal. It rarely happens, but when it does, it’s usually in the most dramatic of circumstances. We look back at each of those goalkeepers to score in the Premier League. …”