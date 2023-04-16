

“From the late 19th century and into the 1920s, Vienna became what many writers have called a ‘centre of fermentation’, propagated by the cultural and intellectual elite of the city. Ideas, ideaologies, social movements, progressive medicine, music and literature filled the air of Vienna’s cafés and coffee houses. The Vienna Circle, a group of philosophers hell-bent on bringing scientific enlightenment to people, also emerged from the city. Football also benefitted from this culture of cerebral curiosity. …”

Game of the People

Game of the People – Crossing the Danube – the story of the inaugural Mitropa Cup

W – Mitropa Cup

Nations which participated in the Mitropa Cup (1927–1940)



