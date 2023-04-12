Lens dream of Champions League return after 20-year absence

“We’ve written about plenty of surprise packages in this column, but it’s rare for clubs to break into the European places in Ligue 1. Reims did it in 2018-19 but, other than that, the top seven of PSG, Marseille, Monaco, Lille, Rennes, Nice and Lyon have been remarkably consistent for the last half-decade. Lyon’s recent stutters have created an opportunity for a new face to secure a place in Europe. …”

Guardian

W – RC Lens

Advertisement