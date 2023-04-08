The Great Story You Might Not See in ‘Welcome to Wrexham’

“The irony of it all, really, is that Notts County would make a terrific subject for a documentary. The elevator pitch is simple. After more than a decade of financial strife and rolling existential crises — featuring both a convicted fraudster and fictional Gulf investment — the oldest professional soccer club in the world puts together a record-shattering campaign, one that promises to restore the team to something close to its former glory. The casting is rich and compelling. …”

NY Times

Advertisement