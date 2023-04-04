Bundesliga double-header: Two days, two matches, one league where fans are treated as adults

Leave a reply

“On Friday night, our train pulls into Wolfsburg. Four chimneys stretch into the dusk from the Volkswagen plant, a hulk of concrete, steel and brick sitting adjacent to the station and spreading as far as the eye can see. This is the heart of the city and yet, late at night, it’s eerily quiet. When Wolfsburg was created in 1938, it was conceived as a community to serve the mass production of an affordable family vehicle, what would become the Volkswagen Beetle, and the auto manufacturer still defines the city. …”
The Athletic

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.