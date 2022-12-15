These Soccer and World Cup Movies Have Big Goals

Posted on by

“Every four years, the World Cup offers something not unlike the movies: For a whole month, it stops time, enveloping its distant spectators in the electric-green glow of the screen. But there’s more to the ‘beautiful game’ than balletic ball-moves and the cheek-gnawing suspense of gameplay characterized by low score count. … The pulsing moment is one of communal exultation at odds with the film’s forthcoming depiction of a fractious multiethnic society. …”
NY Times (Video)

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.