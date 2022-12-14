Are Qatar’s World Cup Stadiums the Future of Sports in a Warming World?



Cooling vents beneath the seats at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

“Saud Ghani knows cool. In his air-conditioned Porsche, he pulled up to a shady spot at Qatar University. He entered one of the many laboratories in the engineering department where he studies thermal dynamics — mainly, how to keep people comfortable in a warming world. Even his title is cool: professor and chair of air conditioning. The university’s campus was empty because the semester had been suspended for the World Cup. The temperature outside was about 90 degrees Fahrenheit. The indoor labs were noticeably chilly. …”

NY Times

Advertisement