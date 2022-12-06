Croatia beat Japan: Livakovic’s historic shootout and ‘Samurai spirit’ falls just short

Posted on by


“The World Cup’s last 16 tie between Japan and Croatia always had the potential to be a nail-biter – and so it proved. Two dogged, ultra-competitive teams still could not be separated at the end of 120 minutes of football, resulting in the first penalty shoot-out of the 2022 finals. And it was Croatia who emerged triumphant, Dominik Livakovic emerging as the hero by making three saves and earning his country a quarter-final on Friday against Brazil or South Korea, who meet later on Monday. Here, we analyse the major talking points. …”
The Athletic

