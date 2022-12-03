How Brazil (It Lost) and Switzerland (It Won) Advanced to the World Cup Knockout Round



Vincent Aboubakar scored a late goal for Cameroon, which was eliminated despite their 1-0 triumph over Brazil.

“The chaos that governed the first three days of World Cup group-stage finales did not bypass Group G on Friday so much as churn around the periphery of its two matches, swooping in to cause mayhem in torrents and spurts before leaving as quickly as it arrived. As Brazil’s reserves clashed with Cameroon, Serbia and Switzerland tussled for the group’s final qualification spot. That match included a paroxysm of goals — five in 30 minutes — and then a barren stretch that taunted both teams, one more than another. When it was over, Switzerland had won, 3-2, and advanced to the knockout stage, where it will face the Group H winner Portugal on Tuesday. …”

NY Times

