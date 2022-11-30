England 3 Wales 0: Rashford at the double, Foden takes chance, has Bale bowed out?

“Two goals in a minute from Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden helped England end Wales’ resistance to top Group B and set up a round-of-16 date with Senegal. After a dour first half, England were brought to life when Rashford scored a sublime free kick before Foden finished at the far post from Harry Kane’s cross following woeful Welsh defending. Rashford added a second in the 68th minute and England were able to enjoy the closing stages after their struggles against the United States and in the first half. …”
The Athletic
