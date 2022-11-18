The Qatar World Cup Explained

“The Qatar World Cup has provoked strong and sometimes conflicting, reactions in many people. In this series of videos, written by James Montague and illustrated by Alice Devine, Tifo explains why the World Cup in the Gulf State is so controversial. In the years since Qatar secured the FIFA World Cup, it faced its greatest crisis since its independence. A cold War. A war between its neighbouring countries. What sparked this war? Did it threaten the World Cup? How did new FIFA President Gianni Infantino get involved? …”

