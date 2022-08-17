2022-23 EFL League One [3rd division]

“… The map here is a new template, one which I will have for the top 4 divisions in England this year. The map is a basic location-map, with inset maps of both Greater London and Greater Manchester. Also shown are small labels which point out the four promoted clubs (Forest Green Rovers, Exeter City, Bristol Rovers, Port Vale). And there is an attendance chart. The attendance chart shows 5 things for each of the 24 current League One clubs. …”
Guardian – League One 2022-23 preview: the contenders, hopefuls and strugglers
W – 2022–23 EFL League One

