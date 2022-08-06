‘Free eights’, ‘low blocks’ and ‘pockets’: Your Premier League glossary for the new season

Leave a reply


“The new Premier League season is fast approaching and for those who follow it, this will mean once again being exposed to a language that can at times feel daunting. There are so many terms and expressions used in commentary, analysis and tactical talks by managers, players, pundits and journalists, some of which we nod dutifully along with even though we don’t really know what they mean. Here, The Athletic explains some of these words and phrases, and offers examples of how they can be correctly used. This is our 2022-23 Premier League glossary. …”
The Athletic (Video)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.