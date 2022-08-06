‘Free eights’, ‘low blocks’ and ‘pockets’: Your Premier League glossary for the new season



“The new Premier League season is fast approaching and for those who follow it, this will mean once again being exposed to a language that can at times feel daunting. There are so many terms and expressions used in commentary, analysis and tactical talks by managers, players, pundits and journalists, some of which we nod dutifully along with even though we don’t really know what they mean. Here, The Athletic explains some of these words and phrases, and offers examples of how they can be correctly used. This is our 2022-23 Premier League glossary. …”

The Athletic (Video)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related