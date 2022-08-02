State of Play: Stoke City – a club in exile

“STOKE CITY have been in a better place than they are today and not many people are predicting they will win promotion from the Championship in 2022-23. The “experts” believe Stoke will finish just above mid-table, which will be progress on the past four seasons and the best placing since they were relegated from the Premier League in 2018. …”

Game of People

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related