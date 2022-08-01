Kounde: ‘I waited for Barça as that is where I want to be’

“Jules Kounde is now officially a Barça player and the Frenchman was presented to the world on Monday at an event which took place at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. The new blaugrana defender was accompanied by president Joan Laporta and the director of football, Mateu Alemany as Kounde donned the Barça shirt for the first time in public. …”
FC Barcelona

