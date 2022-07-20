Young Guns: Five Stars in Belgium Who Your Club Might Buy Next

Leave a reply

“After winning their third straight title, Club Brugge are looking to become the first club since Anderlecht in the 1960s to record a streak of four. But while Blauw-Zwart have an almost exclusive right on the title nowadays, that most definitely is not the case for talent. …”
The Analyst

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.