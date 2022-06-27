A Soccer Team’s Success Puts Its Small Arab Village on the Map



Maccabi Bnei Reineh players and fans celebrating the team’s promotion to Israel’s top division last month.

“… His community’s soccer team, Maccabi Bnei Reineh, did not exist until six years ago. Less than two years ago, in September 2020, it was still a largely unknown club from a small Arab village of 18,000 people near Nazareth, preparing for yet another season in the Israeli fourth division. Now, after three promotions in quick succession, the name Maccabi Bnei Reineh is on everyone’s lips in Israeli soccer. The team’s success, to the surprise of even the village’s own residents, has put its community firmly on the map. …”

NY Times

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related