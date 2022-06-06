Cruel Twist Puts Wales in World Cup and Keeps Ukraine Out



“CARDIFF, Wales — When it was over, when the referee blew his whistle and the crowd roared and Ukraine’s dream of earning a place in this year’s World Cup was gone, most of its national soccer team dropped straight to the grass. A few players held their heads in their hands. The rest simply stared off into space. The scoreboard confirmed what, in that moment, even the Ukrainians themselves could scarcely believe: Wales 1, Ukraine 0. A World Cup qualifying journey laced with symbolism and spirit and national pride, an opportunity delayed three months by war with Russia and reaching its denouement on a day that had begun with explosions in Kyiv, the first direct airstrikes on the capital in a month, had ended not in triumph but in the cruelest of twists: defeat to Wales on an own goal scored by a Ukraine forward, Andriy Yarmolenko. …”

NY Times

Guardian: Kyiv locals put Ukraine’s defeat into context after World Cup near miss

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Monday, June 6th, 2022 at 12:08 am and is filed under NY Times, Ukrainian, Wales, World Cup 2022. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.