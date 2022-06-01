For Ukraine the World Cup looked unthinkable. Now they’re 1 game away after spirited win over Scotland



“GLASGOW, Scotland — Ukraine are 90 minutes away from the World Cup. For a country that is fighting for its very existence following Russia’s invasion in February, to even think about the insignificance of qualifying for a football tournament is difficult to comprehend, but Ukraine’s 3-1 win against Scotland in their World Cup play-off semifinal on Wednesday sent a message to the world that theirs is a country of incredible spirit and resolve. …”

Guardian: Ukraine players offer their suffering nation a moment of joy and clarity

Guardian: Ukraine deny Scotland on emotional night to set up playoff final with Wales

