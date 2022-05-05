Chile Files Claim Seeking Ecuador’s Place in the World Cup



Ecuador’s Byron Castillo has faced questions about his nationality for several years.

“Qualification for this year’s soccer World Cup, already disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, now faces more uncertainty after Chile this week called on FIFA to throw out Ecuador and hand its place in the tournament to Chile instead. Chile contends that its South American rival fielded an ineligible player who is in fact Colombian. …”

NY Times

