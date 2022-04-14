Four Days To Define A Season: Van Bronckhorst’s Rangers Face Monumental 72 Hours



Giovanni van Bronckhorst

“Rangers are about to embark on two monumental games in four days that will define their season. The Ibrox club will attempt to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Sporting Braga in the last eight of the Europa League before challenging Celtic for a place in the Scottish Cup final just 72 hours later. The hangover from the Old Firm defeat lingered for days – and the Scottish champions were lacklustre against a sprightly Braga side last week. The Glasgow giants were unnerved defensively, outworked in midfield and insipid in attack. …”

The Sportsman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related