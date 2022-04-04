The Biennial World Cup May Be Dead, but FIFA’s Fight Isn’t Over



“Gianni Infantino strode into the bright lights of a packed convention center alongside the emir of Qatar on Friday and declared that he expected this year’s World Cup to be the best ever. … It was here where yet another of Infantino’s hopes for revolutionary change, the kind of bold but ultimately failed plan that has marked his presidency of soccer’s global governing body, finally came to an end. The divisive efforts to double the frequency of the men’s World Cup, to milk FIFA’s multibillion-dollar cash cow every two years instead of every four, are over. …”

NY Times

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Monday, April 4th, 2022 at 11:20 pm and is filed under FIFA, NY Times, World Cup 2022. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.