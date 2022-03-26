Despite a pair of horrible misses, the USMNT leaves the Azteca in good shape



“The final celebration was muted, more of a full-body manifestation of a sigh of relief than an explosion of joy: A fist pump, a high-five, a slap on the back and a quick exit to field level to congratulate the team. Not that U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart and U.S. men’s national team GM Brian McBride were that composed for the duration of the USMNT’s critical 0-0 draw against Mexico at Estadio Azteca on Thursday night. The former U.S. internationals, who both played in qualifiers at the Azteca, were visibly tense throughout, watching the match on a platform near the press tribune in the upper bowl of the cavernous stadium. The pair spent most of the game in a strained silence that was only punctuated by brief moments of encouraging applause and a couple instances of agonizing disbelief. Their anxiety was understandable. …”

The Athletic (Video)

The Athletic – ‘Positive disappointment’: After struggles in Mexico, a young USMNT must show their resilience once again

NY Times: U.S. Ties Mexico as World Cup Remains Just Out of Reach (Video)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Saturday, March 26th, 2022 at 12:15 am and is filed under Mexico, NY Times, USA, World Cup 2022. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.