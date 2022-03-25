2022 World Cup: List of Qualified Teams for Qatar, Updated Standings, Playoff Brackets

“Qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is reaching its conclusion, as countries compete to fill the remaining spots in this year’s showcase on the sport’s greatest stage. … It was determined on Nov. 26 which regions will be paired for the playoffs, whose format has changed. Another wrinkle to qualifying is the expulsion of Russia due to its nation’s invasion of Ukraine. .. Nevertheless, the draw for the 2022 World Cup will occur on April 1, with the March 31 FIFA ranking being used to determine the pots. …”
FIFA World Cup: Which teams have qualified to Qatar 2022? Full list of all 32 nations