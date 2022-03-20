Battle of Belfast 1957: When a match between Northern Ireland and Italy turned nasty



Cush scores again in the rearranged clash against Italy that Northern Ireland won 2-1

“The recent World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign saw Northern Ireland and Italy meet in the same group. It was only the second time the two have met each other in World Cup qualifying, prompting memories of the first time. A game which was infamously known as the ‘Battle of Belfast’. The circumstances surrounding this occasion were bizarre, yet not completely out of character with international football of the time. The two countries were pitted against each other in qualifying for the World Cup in Sweden 1958. Back then only 27 countries entered the European section, equally split into nine groups of three. …”

Football Pink

W – 1958 FIFA World Cup qualification – UEFA Group 8

YouTube: Ireland: 2 Italy: 1

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Sunday, March 20th, 2022 at 12:37 am and is filed under Italy, Portugal, UEFA, World Cup. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.