 

Caoimhin Kelleher: the new prince of Cork


“… It would be inaccurate to suggest Cork has been waiting for another footballer to come along and take the game by the throat, as [Roy] Keane did. There have been good, solid careers but nothing like Keane’s – or even Irwin’s. The feeling, however, is a bit different when Caoimhin Kelleher is mentioned. That Jurgen Klopp has the confidence in the 23-year-old to start him in the Carabao Cup final this weekend, even though Alisson is available, reflects his potential. Klopp is not doing him a favour. In 2018, Alisson briefly became the most expensive goalkeeper in the world. Liverpool have since won the Champions League and, for the first time in 30 years, the Premier League. …”
The Athletic
W – Caoimhín Kelleher

