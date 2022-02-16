Lyon beat Nice and set sights on returning to the Champions League



Lucas Paquetá enjoys the moment as Lyon beat Nice.

“Lyon looked vulnerable before their massive game against in-form Nice this weekend. A renewed focus on defence in 2022 had helped them creep up the table, picking up a draw against PSG and wins over Troyes, St Étienne and (most crucially) Marseille, but that unbeaten run came to a grinding, creaking halt in Monaco last weekend. Injuries played their part in their 2-0 defeat to Monaco. Karl Toko Ekambi, Houssem Aouar, Jason Denayer and Damien Da Silva were among the absentees, with new arrivals Romain Faivre and Tanguy Ndombele only on the bench. …”

Guardian

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related