 

Newcastle United’s old St James’ Park and a striking vision of bygone football


St James’ Park, Newcastle, 1930, by Byron Dawson 
“This wonderful depiction shows St James’ Park as it was nine decades ago. It’s a far cry from the towering concrete, steel and glass structure that occupies the same site and dominates the Newcastle skyline today. It was painted in 1930 by the artist Byron Dawson. The fans, seemingly all male, are smartly dressed in coats and hats. There isn’t a black and replica shirt in sight!On the left of our painting is the old West Stand. Built in 1906, in the midst of United’s Edwardian golden era, the stand was St James’ main seating area for decades, as well as home to the players’ dressing rooms, the boardroom and press area. …”
Chronicle
W – History of Newcastle United F.C.
50 Hints On Association Football Cigarette cards in album (1934)

