Where it went wrong for the teams who missed out on the World Cup

“Fans from 21 countries explain why they will be staying at home next summer. Holland were unlucky, Italy were mismanaged and Mongolia were a disaster” Guardian
Advertisements
“Fans from 21 countries explain why they will be staying at home next summer. Holland were unlucky, Italy were mismanaged and Mongolia were a disaster” Guardian
This entry was posted on Friday, November 17th, 2017 at 8:49 pm and is filed under Chile, Europe, Holland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa, USA, World Cup 2018. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.