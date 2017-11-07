A Night in Belgrade With an Undercover Crowd Monitor: ‘Try to Act Casual’



“BELGRADE, Serbia — At the appointed hour, the man picked up his phone, sat down on the couch in his hotel, and dialed the number. ‘Yes, hello, I’m calling you on behalf of Fare,’ he said, dropping the name of a network based in London that fights discrimination in world soccer. ‘Just to inform you, I will be the matchday observer tonight in Belgrade. We have done some research. Of course, we all know it’s a high-risk match ….’ The match in question, set to begin a few hours later, was a Europa League contest last Thursday between Partizan Belgrade of Serbia and Skenderbeu of Albania. The person on the other line was the UEFA delegate assigned to supervise proceedings at the stadium. And the so-called risks? …” NY Times (Video)

Advertisements

Share this: Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Tuesday, November 7th, 2017 at 8:08 pm and is filed under Europe, NY Times, UEFA. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.