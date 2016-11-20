Diego Maradona’s misguided political statement on Western Sahara

“Diego Maradona is considered as the greatest footballer of all time and scorer or the ‘Goal of the Century.’ And now, it seems, a willing apologist for the Moroccan occupation of Western Sahara. According to a number of news reports, as well as posts on Maradona’s official Facebook page and the Twitter account of former Egyptian football great, Mohamed Aboutrika, the two of them are set to return to Morocco along with other former stars of the game—including Brazil’s Rivaldo, Ghana’s Abedi Pele, and Liberia’s George Weah—and former Moroccan players for a so-called ‘Match for Peace’ tomorrow.” Africas A Country

Share this: Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related