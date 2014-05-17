[…] Brazilian anti-World Cup protests hit Sao Paulo and Rio […]

“Riot police in Brazil have fired tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro who marched against the cost of hosting the football World Cup. Some demonstrators hurled stones while other burned tyres and blocked roads. They say they are angry that billions of dollars are being spent on next month’s football tournament, rather than social projects and housing. Protests also took place in many other cities, including the capital Brasilia.” BBC

Advertisements

Share this: Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related