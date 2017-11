“‘I see the enthusiasm outside Brazil,’ said Ronaldo at the end of March in his capacity as a member of the World Cup Local Organising Committee. ‘I’m very happy when I see that same enthusiasm here as well.’ The very statement hints that the commodity might be in short supply; that the apparent dream relationship between the World Cup and the Brazilian people is on the rocks and in need of marriage guidance.” World Soccer – Tim Vickery

