 

Cavani’s chance to be the main man

“In the modern era, the importance of shirts numbered 1-11 has unquestionably declined, but it’s still pleasing to see combinations of players wearing traditional numbers: a left wing comprised of a no. 3 and a no. 11, for example, or a centre-back combination of 5 and 6. When PSG signed Edinson Cavani last summer, he was unveiled clutching the no. 9 shirt; traditionally the one worn by the main central striker. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, PSG’s other world-class striker, wears 10 (having initially worn 18 until Nene’s departure).” ESPN – Michael Cox (Video)

One Response to Cavani’s chance to be the main man

  1. back to back world war champs tank says:
    June 18, 2014 at 10:13 am

    It’s hard to come by experienced people for this subject, however,
    you seem like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks

