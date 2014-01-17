 

Mikel and Anderson: victims of a distrust of creativity

anderson-and-john-obi-mikel-1985275
“In Chelsea’s match with Manchester United this Sunday afternoon, arguably the most fascinating battleground will be the central midfield zone. That is entirely common in matches between two big clubs, but usually because of the vast quality on display. This weekend’s match is different, as both teams are weakest in that very position: the central midfield, the heart of the side. There are injury problems: Chelsea may be without Frank Lampard while David Moyes will probably still be unable to call upon Marouane Fellaini.” ESPN – Michael Cox

Advertisements

This entry was posted on Friday, January 17th, 2014 at 8:07 pm and is filed under Chelsea, Football Manager, Manchester United, Michael Cox. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

One Response to Mikel and Anderson: victims of a distrust of creativity

  1. worldsoccertalk says:
    January 17, 2014 at 10:03 pm

    I think Januzaj is about the only player who is remotely creative for Manchester United, Chelsea on the other hand can afford to leave the likes of Juan Mata on the bench.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: