Mikel and Anderson: victims of a distrust of creativity

“In Chelsea’s match with Manchester United this Sunday afternoon, arguably the most fascinating battleground will be the central midfield zone. That is entirely common in matches between two big clubs, but usually because of the vast quality on display. This weekend’s match is different, as both teams are weakest in that very position: the central midfield, the heart of the side. There are injury problems: Chelsea may be without Frank Lampard while David Moyes will probably still be unable to call upon Marouane Fellaini.” ESPN – Michael Cox
I think Januzaj is about the only player who is remotely creative for Manchester United, Chelsea on the other hand can afford to leave the likes of Juan Mata on the bench.