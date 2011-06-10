“I’ve taken the decision to name my team of the year without any mention of Barcelona or Real Madrid players. You know about them already, so it’s time for the rest of La Primera Division to get an honourable mention.” Footy Matters
Advertisements
“I’ve taken the decision to name my team of the year without any mention of Barcelona or Real Madrid players. You know about them already, so it’s time for the rest of La Primera Division to get an honourable mention.” Footy Matters
This entry was posted on Friday, June 10th, 2011 at 7:18 pm and is filed under FC Barcelona, Real Madrid. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
Prediksi Skor dan Berita Seputar Bola…
[…]La Liga Team Of The Year 2011 « Scissors Kick[…]…
It’s such as you master my head! You seem to understand a lot relating to this, just like you submitted the ebook within it something like that. I believe you’re able to do with many r. d. so that you can electricity the solution residence slightly, but instead of of which, this is certainly excellent blog. A fantastic read through. I’m going to definitely come back.