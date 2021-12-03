 

Marseille turn


“The Marseille turn, also known as the 360, the Spin, the Mooresy Roulette, the Roulette, the Girosflin, and the double drag-back, is a specialised dribbling skill unique to the game of football. With so many different names, still the exact origin of this trick is unknown. The Marseille turn was first popularized in Europe by French striker Yves Mariot in the 1970s. Diego Maradona and Zinedine Zidane are arguably the most notable exponents of the move, thus it has also been known as the Maradona turn and Zidane turn. Zinedine Zidane has been known to use different variations of the Marseille turn. Instead of using his sole to drag the ball back in the move’s first phase, he sometimes uses the inside of the foot, especially if he is performing the move while running at high speed. …”
Wikipedia
YouTube: HOW TO LEARN THE MARSEILLE TURN | The Zidane Roulette football skill

