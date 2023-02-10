BBC: Plans for a European Super League led to protests outside Premier League stadiums
“The European Super League is back. We told you it would be. On Thursday, organisers of the controversial project presented a long-promised new proposal for a ‘multi-division’ competition involving up to 80 clubs, operating wholly outside of the authority of UEFA, European football’s current governing body. … It didn’t take long for the proposal to make waves across the sport. Immediately after the document’s publication, The Athletic contacted a number of clubs, leagues, governing bodies and charities to gather their views. You’ll find their opinions below in our line-by-line breakdown of A22’s statement. …”
The Athletic
The Athletic: The Super League’s return explained: How it would work, the response — and what happens next (Video)
BBC – European Super League: New proposal would be open competition, say organisers
W – European Super League